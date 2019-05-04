Chelsea could lose another key player to Spanish giants this summer

Chelsea winger Willian has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, write The Sun.

The La Liga champions failed in their bid to sign the Brazilian in January, with the Blues rejecting an offer of £50m plus Malcom.

Willian’s contract expires in June 2020, though, and Barcelona are confident that they will succeed with a £30m offer this summer.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk forward has been a key player for the Blues this term, scoring eight goals in 53 outings in all competitions.

But Barcelona, who have been tracking the wide man since last summer, finally look set to bring him to the Camp Nou as they seek to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

The Blaugrana signed Kevin Prince-Boateng on loan from Sassuolo in January to provide cover for their front three, but he is likely to return to Italy at the end of the campaign.

Malcom could also be on his way out of Catalonia, paving the way for Willian to become part of Ernesto Valverde’s first-team squad.

Chelsea host Watford on Sunday as they attempt to move a step closer to securing a top-four finish.

