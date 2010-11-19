Dallas' Ferreira named MLS MVP

He got 20 percent of the votes in a poll of players, coaches, general managers and media to beat Los Angeles Galaxy forward Edson Buddle who received 18.3 percent.

San Jose Earthquakes Golden Boot winner Chris Wondolowski was third followed by last year's MVP Galaxy's Landon Donovan.

"When you arrive as a new player in a new league you have to acclimatise yourself to the team," the diminutive Ferreira told reporters through an interpreter. "When I got here I was very surprised, I never realised it was such a fast league.

"I think, if not already, it will be one of the best league's in the world."

Ferreira, who has 35 caps for his country, scored eight goals and got assists on 13 to help Dallas reach Sunday's MLS Cup final against Colorado Rapids.

Since joining FC Dallas from Clube Atletico Paranaense of Brazil at the beginning of last season, Ferreira has netted 16 goals and tallied 20 assists.

Dallas coach Schellas Hyndman said: "In 2005 I was in Brazil and saw him play and the first thing that went through my mind was, why would (a club in) Brazil, of all countries, go to Colombia to find a playmaker. It didn't take me long to recognise why he was so important.

"So when I became the coach he was the first player I went after," added Hyndman.

"He's not a very big man but he is completely solid, we call him the 'Little Bull'. He's quick, he fights and I think he has missed just one minute all season and that was when I took him out (of a game).

"David Ferreira is gifted and he is a competitor."