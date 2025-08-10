When will Thomas Muller make his Vancouver debut?

Thomas Muller is one of the most iconic Bayern players of all time

All things considered, it has been a blockbuster summer transfer window in Major League Soccer.

Inter Miami have added yet another World Cup winner to their squad in Rodrigo de Paul, whilst LAFC have signed Son Heung-min for an MLS record fee.

And Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired one of the most successful players in the history of German football in Thomas Muller.

When will Thomas Muller play his first Vancouver Whitecaps game?

Thomas Muller won the 2014 World Cup with Germany (Image credit: PA)

Muller joined Bayern Munich's academy in 2000 and ascended the youth ranks before eventually becoming an integral figure at the first team. He won a record 13 Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokals, eight DFL-Supercups, two Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups, and two FIFA Club World Cups, whilst he also helped Germany win the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Having provided 250 goals and 231 assists in 756 appearances, Muller is Bayern's all-time record appearance holder as well as the only player to reach 100 goals and 100 assists in the Bundesliga alongside Marco Reus and Andreas Moller.

Muller is a German legend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nearly one year after Muller announced his international retirement, having racked up 45 goals in 131 caps for Germany, Bayern announced that they would not be renewing his contract. There was plenty of speculation that Muller -- who turns 36 next month -- would hang up his boots and retire as a one-club man.

Instead, he's decided to prolong his career by joining Vancouver Whitecaps as a free agent, signing a contract for the remainder of the 2025 season with a Designated Player option for 2026.

Thomas Muller leaves a massive legacy at Bayern and Germany

“I’m looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship,” Muller said during his unveiling on Wednesday.

“I’ve heard great things about the city, but first and foremost I’m coming to win. I’ve had great conversations with Axel Schuster and Jesper Sørensen, and now I can’t wait to play in front of the supporters and to see all of the fans come out to BC Place as we head towards the playoffs.”

Vancouver will travel to California on Saturday to face off against San Jose Earthquakes in what will be their first match in 14 days, before taking on Canadian Premier League Forge FC in the first leg of the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday.

They will return to action four days later on home soil and face off against Houston Dynamo, where Muller is widely expected to make his Vancouver debut. Whereas Houston sit 11th in the Western Conference, three points off the playoff spots, Vancouver find themselves in second place, one point behind conference leaders San Diego FC.