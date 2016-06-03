Dani Alves confirms imminent Juventus move

Dani Alves has confirmed that he is set to join Juventus and is determined to guide the Serie A champions to European success.

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that the defender is set to leave Camp Nou after days of speculation that the 33-year-old was on his way out.

Juventus were widely believed to be in pole position to secure the services of Alves since rumours first surfaced that he could be on the move, only for Paris Saint-Germain to show an interest in signing the right-back.

However, Alves has now made it clear that he will continue his career in the Italian top flight.

"I am always happy, but I am even happier now. I am very happy to join Juventus," the Brazil international told Sportitalia.

"I want to win in Europe and in Italy.

"I have won a lot of trophies with Barcelona, but the time has come to enjoy Italy and to try to bring Juventus back to the European top."

Alves enjoyed eight successful seasons with Barcelona and he is keen to return to the club at some stage in the future.

"But it is more of a see you later than a farewell with Barcelona," he added.

"Sooner or later I will return to Barcelona. I am still a fan of Barca."