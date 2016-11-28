Dani Alves: Injury not so serious

Juventus full-back Dani Alves allayed fears of a serious injury, despite suffering a broken leg during Sunday's shock Serie A loss to Genoa.

Italian champions Juve were beaten 3-1 at Genoa, a result compounded by an injury to Alves, who was carried off the field on a stretcher with 14 minutes remaining following a challenge on Lucas Ocampos.

Post-match, Juve announced the 33-year-old Brazil international sustained a compound fracture ahead of further examinations, but Alves used social media to play down the injury.

"Thank you all for the messages of support and affection, unfortunately our profession being a profession of risk these types of accidents happen," he wrote on Instagram.

"I would also like to clarify to all my friends and family that it is not as serious being reported on the internet.

"I will be back soon as always, living my profession with the dedication that has led me to achieve a solid career and many successes.

"Thank you very much for your kindness."

Alves has made eight Serie A appearances this season, scoring one goal as Juve sit four points clear atop the standings after 14 matches.