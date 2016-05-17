Dani Alves: Opposition fans will hate me a bit more

Dani Alves thinks Barcelona's success must be frustrating for their rivals' fans, but he is adamant he does not care about what others think of him.

Barcelona beat Granada 3-0 at the weekend to pip Real Madrid to the Liga crown by one point, their sixth league title in the past eight seasons.

They missed out on the Champions League as Atletico Madrid proved to be too strong in the quarter-finals, but Alves nonetheless feels Barcelona are arguably the best team in the world following their dominance in the Spanish top flight.

"We are the best in the world, yes, what others say does not matter, we are the best," Dani Alves was quoted as saying by Marca.

"Let's be very, very, very clear; the Catalans are the luckiest fans in the world.

"Now opposition fans hate me more, but I don't worry because I understand us winning can be annoying."

Barcelona will be looking to add to their trophy cabinet when they take on Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final on May 22 as they chase a domestic double.