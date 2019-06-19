Arsenal and Chelsea face European competition for highly-rated English starlet
Reading youngster Danny Loader is attracting interest from a host of clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea
According to Wales Online, Loader is also being tracked by Cardiff, Wolves, Juventus, Borussia Monchengladbach and Lyon.
The 18-year-old scored 10 goals in 11 appearences for Reading's under-23 side last season.
Loader has represented England at U16, U17 , U18 and U19 level, and was part of the latter's World Cup winning squad in 2017.
Reading may be forced into selling the player for just £3million because he's only just turned senior.
With so much interest from European top-flight clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea will face stiff competition for the Young Lion's signature.
