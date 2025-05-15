Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal look to tie up personal terms with Dean Huijsen but the players 'dream move' is elsewhere
Dean Huijsen is being courted by Europe's elite
Dean Huijsen has been one of the standout young performers of the 2024/25 Premier League season. The 20-year-old has helped Bournemouth to their best-ever points tally in the English top flight, and they could potentially finish as high as eighth.
Having only moved to England last summer, from Juventus, Huijsen has settled in rapidly to the elite level of Premier League football. He also received his first senior Spain call-up earlier in the season.
His composure on the ball, particularly his range of passing and ball progression, has captured the attention of Europe with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all interested in snapping him up.
Real Madrid is Huijsen's "dream move"
With these European giants all in the hunt for Huijsen, reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has hinted that it is Real Madrid who have the upper hand as Los Blancos is the centre-back's “dream move”.
With Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly heading to Madrid following the announcement that he is leaving Liverpool, Real look set to improve their defence centrally as well.
Romano said: “Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are ready to trigger Dean Huijsen’s £50m clause in order to get the deal done this month - they’re trying to agree with the player’s camp.
“The race is open, but Huijsen’s dream move is Real Madrid. Real Madrid have had direct contact with Dean Huijsen’s camp, with the player’s priority confirmed.
“Real have also registered the Bournemouth defender’s release clause details: £50m to be paid in 3 instalments, not in one solution. Timing will be key as Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal are ready to advance.”
Huijsen, who ranked at no.49 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of the season, had previously told Spanish media outlet Relevo: “It’s an honour when you hear about Real Madrid interest, I’m proud to have such a big club interested in me - it’s special for sure.”
The youngster also recently revealed that his “idol is Sergio Ramos, he’s a reference, for me, he’s the best CB in history”.
Given their extraordinary attacking prowess, Huijsen is the type of signing that can help Real Madrid return to the top of La Liga and European football, in FourFourTwo’s opinion.
Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.