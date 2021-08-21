Danny Rowe and Kabongo Tshimanga fire Chesterfield to victory at Aldershot

Chesterfield opened their National League campaign with a 2-0 win over Aldershot thanks to second-half strikes from Danny Rowe and Kabongo Tshimanga at the EBB Stadium.

The teams went into half-time with the game still scoreless as chances were few and far between in the first period, with a Tshimanga header over the crossbar for the Spireites on the half-hour mark the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock.

The visitors had to wait until the 73rd minute to take the lead when Jeff King was brought down inside the area and Danny Rowe stepped up to slot the resulting penalty into the bottom right-hand corner.

Tshimanga gave the away side a two-goal cushion just a matter of minutes later when the 24-year-old was put through on goal and beat three defenders before firing home a low effort.