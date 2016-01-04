Dardai talks up Hertha move for Bayern youngster Kurt

Pal Dardai hopes to finalise a deal to bring Bayern Munich youngster Sinan Kurt to Hertha Berlin.

The 19-year-old signed for the Bavarian giants from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2014 but did not make his senior debut until the 1-0 win over Hertha in April 2015.

Despite being part of Pep Guardiola's pre-season squad, Kurt is yet to make a Bundesliga appearance in the 2015-16 season.

A move to the Olympiastadion is reportedly close to being completed and the Hungarian coach would relish the chance to coach the Bayern youngster and help him make his mark on the German top flight.

"He is one of the biggest talents in Germany," Dardai told Bild. "If you have the chance to get such a great footballer then you have to do it.

"As a coach, it is also a challenge to introduce him into senior football where he has not had much experience."