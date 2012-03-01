David Luiz gives backing to Villas-Boas

The former Benfica centre-back, recently criticised for his performance during Brazil’s 2-1 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina by coach Mano Menezes, has insisted that he is firmly behind the Blues' boss.

The 24-year-old added that Lampard shouldn’t expect to be treated differently to any other player after being dropped from the starting XI for the defeat to Napoli.



"No one has to be someone's father or son in a football club. There are no privileged people in the club," Luiz told O Jogo.

"He [Lampard] simply has to listen to the coach when he gives orders and take them.

"No player can forget that they are just an employee of the club."

And the Brazil international insisted that Villas-Boas is doing an excellent job at Stamford Bridge, while lambasting the media for raising the hype surrounding the 34-year-old.

"A lot of the controversies are created by the British media," he added. "Last season, there were teams who were in a poor position in the table, and no one talked about it.

"It is a lot easier to talk about Andre [Villas-Boas], because Chelsea are a big team who always fight for the first place. And when they are third of fourth, it gets easy to slam the coach.

"But Andre has an immense capacity, he is an excellent person and I am sure he will have a great future at Chelsea."