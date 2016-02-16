David Luiz: PSG could have done more

Paris Saint-Germain defender David Luiz believes his team still have plenty of work to do after claiming a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Edinson Cavani dispatched a second-half winner at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday after visiting midfielder John Obi Mikel cancelled out Zlatan Ibrahimovic's deflected free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

Chelsea and PSG have tangled in each of the last two seasons in Europe's premier competition, with either side earning a victory apiece on away goals.

Ex-Chelsea centre-back David Luiz is yet to finish on the losing side having moved to the French champions in 2014, but believes they have taken a good step towards a quarter-final berth.

"[It is] only a narrow win, but a win against a good team. I think we gave it our all tonight and got the win we wanted," he told beIN Sport.

"Sure, it could have been better. We made many opportunities. We have good feelings. It's already a good step to take the first leg."

Cavani's 78th-minute strike was just his second in 11 PSG outings, and he was pleased to find the back of the net once again as he looks to help the club to glory in the competition.

"It's a fantastic night. We won, which is the most important thing. We really want to win this competition," the Uruguayan said.

"I am very happy. I think we forwards, we live thanks to goals. They give us the strength to keep working. So yes, this is important for the group and for me.

"This period has been difficult and I am trying to change things."