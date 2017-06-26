D.C. United player has red card reversed after Philadelphia opponent defends his cause
Luciano Acosta got a bizarre red card... but on reflection, the referee decided to rescind it.
In the 74th minute of D.C. United's Eastern Conference clash with Philadelphia Union, the Argentine playmaker appeared to haul down Haris Medunjanin with an inconspicuous foul on the sidelines.
But referee Sorin Stoica showed Acosta a straight red card, a punishment which didn't appear to fit the crime.
But after a few moments of confusion, Acosta stayed on – the referee seemed to have rescinded his card, allowing the 23-year-old to see out the remainder of his side's 1-0 defeat to the Union.
After the game, Philadelphia's Medunjanin explained: "I went to the referee and he said ‘He kicked you’. I said ‘I don’t think he kicked me, I think it was just a push’. So it was no red card for me."
Medunjanin adopted some influence on the referee's decision-making, helping convince Stoica not to send Acosta off. In the end, he wasn't even given a yellow card either – but his presence still couldn't help D.C. claim a share of the spoils.
