Ruben Amorim failed to produce a significant improvement at Old Trafford after replacing Erik ten Hag as head coach but has secured the backing of Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United are understood to have told Amorim it was now or never when they dispensed with Ten Hag in October and he took the job despite a clear preference to see out the season with Sporting CP.

United slumped to a worst-ever Premier League finish in 15th place, climbing one rung on the final day thanks to a 2-0 win against Aston Villa.

Amorim met with INEOS leadership after Man United loss in Bilbao

Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the Villa fixture, Amorim informed his players that he would remain in charge next season and it was revealed that he would address United fans on the pitch at Old Trafford after the game.

Buoyed by a victory, Amorim’s rallying cry suggested a fresh sense of defiance after a diversion to Monaco for talks with INEOS, United’s minority owner and football operations management, in the wake of the Red Devils’ Europa League final defeat.

Manchester United lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Amorim flew to Monaco on Friday, according to reporting by The Athletic.

“Amorim… was, unusually, present at United’s executive committee meeting, which is a monthly gathering of the club’s ownership and executives,” writes Laurie Whitwell.

“Amorim returned to Manchester and told his squad on Saturday that he would be staying.”

United finished in the bottom six of the Premier League and missed out on the salvation of a Champions League place thanks to an unsatisfactory conclusion to their Europa League campaign.

Amorim addressed Man United fans at Old Trafford at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brennan Johnson’s goal in the final in Bilbao sent Tottenham Hotspur back into European football’s premier club competition instead.

Amorim said in the aftermath of the final that he did not intend to quit but was “always open if the board and fans” didn’t believe he was the man for the job, offering to go without compensation if that was the case.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the fact that Amorim took over a wayward squad mid-season in difficult circumstances hasn’t been lost on Ratcliffe, who has repeatedly backed the former Sporting coach in public.

“I really, really like Ruben,” Ratcliffe said in March. “He’s a thoughtful guy.”

The Athletic reports that chief executive Omer Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox have assured Amorim “on transfer targets and future plans” and Amorim called for supporters to stay with the team after Sunday’s win against Villa.

United have already been heavily linked with a number of big-money moves in the transfer window, with Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap at or near the top of the list.