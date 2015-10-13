De Bruyne hungry for more goals

Manchester City forward Kevin De Bruyne hopes he can continue his goalscoring start with the club.

The Belgium international has scored three goals in four Premier League games for City, who are two points clear at the top.

De Bruyne is likely to be relied upon even more heavily with Sergio Aguero injured and the 24-year-old hopes he can continue finding the back of the net.

"I am on a good run at the moment and obviously I want to try to keep on scoring," he told Sky Sports.

"But there will come a time when I will not score that often and that's not a problem for me as long as I put in the good performances, it is fine."

Aguero is expected to miss a month due to a hamstring injury suffered while on international duty with Argentina.

De Bruyne is confident City, who host AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, will cope with the 27-year-old's absence.

"He is one of the best strikers in the world and was obviously creating a lot of chances, scored five in the last game [a 6-1 win over Newcastle] and now we are without him," he said.

"We will try to put in good performances without him and he'll be happy when he gets back."