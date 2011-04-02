De Rosario trades Toronto for Red Bulls

In exchange for their 32-year-old captain, Toronto gets midfielder Tony Tchani, defender Danleigh Borman and New York's first-round draft pick in 2012.

"We have acquired two very strong players that I believe will have an immediate and long-term impact at our club," said Toronto head coach Aron Winter.

"It is unfortunate to have to trade our captain, but this deal is part of our rebuilding process and helps to open (salary) cap room for our club."

An attack-minded midfielder who has won four MLS titles with Houston and San Jose, De Rosario's role will be to create opportunities for Red Bulls U.S. international striker Juan Agudelo and former France and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry.

"Dwayne has been one of the league's best players over the past several years and we are thrilled that he is a Red Bull," said Red Bulls general manager Erik Soler.

"He is one of the most dangerous players MLS has seen in the attacking third."