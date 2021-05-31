Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers our end of season quiz?

You have ten minutes to guess 50 answers.

And so, another season draws to a close. A long, arduous campaign of silent stadiums and off-field friction, which could have ended with smoky rooms full of club leaders plotting the end of football as we know it.

Not all stories end happily but there have been some exceptions this season. The biggest, perhaps, is that the Super League didn't happen. Not questions about that ill-fated proposition in today's end of season quiz.

No, we're focussing on the league winners, top scorers, Steve Bruce's love of social media, the first-ever FA Cup title from Leicester City and Brentford's long and torrid love/hate relationship with the play-offs coming to an emphatic end. There are questions from all over Europe today on all different levels.

So go on - how much of the past season of football do you really remember?

