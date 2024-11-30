The four remaining MLS 2024 playoff final clubs have all had their merch SLASHED for Black Friday weekend!

By
published

It's crunch time in MLS as we reach the Conference Finals stage, LET'S GOOOOOOO!

MLS Cup
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

It's that time of the year once again in the MLS. Soccer playoff season is here and four sides are only two games away from ultimate glory.

At FourFourTwo we've picked out the best fan merchandise from the soccer clubs still involved - with our friends at Fanatics currently offering a MASSIVE Black Friday weekend sale. If you're in the market for the best Black Friday soccer deals head here, otherwise check out our hand-picked MLS playoff merch deals below.

Orlando City deals

Adidas Orlando City SC 2023 The Wall Kit Authentic Jersey - Purple
Adidas Orlando City SC 2023 The Wall Kit Authentic Jersey - Purple: was $159.99 now $103.99 at Fanatics (Global)

Get ready to back Orlando City all the way in the play-offs with this smart looking authentic jersey. There's always something great about a purple kit.

View Deal
Orlando City SC Mitchell & Ness 10th Anniversary Pro Adjustable Hat - Purple
Orlando City SC Mitchell & Ness 10th Anniversary Pro Adjustable Hat - Purple: was $37.99 now $24.69 at Fanatics (Global)

Some new Orlando headwear is a great choice for play-off season. This particular design celebrates 10 years of the team competing in MLS.

View Deal
Orlando City Fanatics Deflection Raglan Pullover Hoodie - Steel
Orlando City Fanatics Deflection Raglan Pullover Hoodie - Steel: was $54.99 now $35.74 at Fanatics (Global)

Perfect for watching the game on a mild Florida evening this Orlando City hoodie will show you're right behind the Lions - whether at home or in the stadium.

View Deal

New York Red Bulls deals

Adidas New York Red Bulls 2024 Anthem Travel Raglan Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket - Red
Adidas New York Red Bulls 2024 Anthem Travel Raglan Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket - Red: was $109.99 now $76.99 at Fanatics (Global)

If you're planning to watch the season finale at your local sports bar and get behind the New York Red Bulls, this authentic travel jacket is ideal.

View Deal
New York Red Bulls Fanatics Iconic Blocked Fundamental Adjustable Hat - Navy/Red
New York Red Bulls Fanatics Iconic Blocked Fundamental Adjustable Hat - Navy/Red: was $26.99 now $13.49 at Fanatics (Global)

The Red Bulls have won the Supporters Shield on three occasions but never lifted the MLS cup. Is this the year that changes? Fans who believe so will be able to show their support with this huge saving on headgear.

View Deal
Adidas New York Red Bulls 2023 Daniel Patrick Kit Authentic Jersey - Yellow
Adidas New York Red Bulls 2023 Daniel Patrick Kit Authentic Jersey - Yellow: was $159.99 now $76.49 at Fanatics (Global)

It may have have first been released last year - but this special alternative jersey which was collaborated on with luxury sportswear designer Daniel Patrick will never go out of fashion.

View Deal

La Galaxy deals

LA Galaxy Fanatics Iconic Blocked Fundamental Adjustable Hat - Navy/Gold
LA Galaxy Fanatics Iconic Blocked Fundamental Adjustable Hat - Navy/Gold: was $26.99 now $13.49 at Fanatics (Global)

Show your love for the Galaxy with this adjustable, stylish hat - Fanatics have taken 50% off for Black Friday.

View Deal
Adidas LA Galaxy 2024 All-Weather Raglan Full-Zip Jacket - Gray
Adidas LA Galaxy 2024 All-Weather Raglan Full-Zip Jacket - Gray: was $109.99 now $76.99 at Fanatics (Global)

This jacket allows you to show your support for the Galaxy but still be protected from any wintery weather over the next few weeks. Both comfortable and stylish, it's a steal at $76.99.

View Deal
Adidas LA Galaxy 2023 LA Kit Replica Jersey - Green
Adidas LA Galaxy 2023 LA Kit Replica Jersey - Green: was $99.99 now $49.49 at Fanatics (Global)

You'll need to move quickly to get your hands on this deal, which ends late on Saturday night. But half price on one of the best Galaxy jerseys in recent times? Yes please!

View Deal

Seattle Sounders deals

Adidas Seattle Sounders FC Tiro 24 Full-Zip Hoodie Rain Jacket - Black
Adidas Seattle Sounders FC Tiro 24 Full-Zip Hoodie Rain Jacket - Black: was $118.99 now $169.99 at Fanatics (Global)

Winter is usually cold and wet in Seattle. So if you're heading out but still want to show your support during the conference finals, this Adidas rain jacket will keep you dry and comfortable.

View Deal
Seattle Sounders Two-Tone Scarf
Seattle Sounders Two-Tone Scarf: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Fanatics (Global)

The Sounders have already bettered last season's play-off efforts when they left at the quarter final stage. Surely that's worth investing in a new scarf to show your support?

View Deal
Seattle Sounders Fanatics Header Raglan Full-Zip Jacket - Black
Seattle Sounders Fanatics Header Raglan Full-Zip Jacket - Black: was $84.99 now $55.24 at Fanatics (Global)

Required game day attire, this slick black full-zip jacket is an excellent choice for Sounders fans - especially with fanatics offering a nicely timed discount.

View Deal

More Black Friday soccer deals 2024 here

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing on football, he can often be spotted playing the game somewhere in west London.