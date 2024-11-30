The four remaining MLS 2024 playoff final clubs have all had their merch SLASHED for Black Friday weekend!
It's crunch time in MLS as we reach the Conference Finals stage, LET'S GOOOOOOO!
It's that time of the year once again in the MLS. Soccer playoff season is here and four sides are only two games away from ultimate glory.
At FourFourTwo we've picked out the best fan merchandise from the soccer clubs still involved - with our friends at Fanatics currently offering a MASSIVE Black Friday weekend sale. If you're in the market for the best Black Friday soccer deals head here, otherwise check out our hand-picked MLS playoff merch deals below.
Orlando City deals
Get ready to back Orlando City all the way in the play-offs with this smart looking authentic jersey. There's always something great about a purple kit.
Some new Orlando headwear is a great choice for play-off season. This particular design celebrates 10 years of the team competing in MLS.
Perfect for watching the game on a mild Florida evening this Orlando City hoodie will show you're right behind the Lions - whether at home or in the stadium.
New York Red Bulls deals
If you're planning to watch the season finale at your local sports bar and get behind the New York Red Bulls, this authentic travel jacket is ideal.
The Red Bulls have won the Supporters Shield on three occasions but never lifted the MLS cup. Is this the year that changes? Fans who believe so will be able to show their support with this huge saving on headgear.
It may have have first been released last year - but this special alternative jersey which was collaborated on with luxury sportswear designer Daniel Patrick will never go out of fashion.
La Galaxy deals
Show your love for the Galaxy with this adjustable, stylish hat - Fanatics have taken 50% off for Black Friday.
This jacket allows you to show your support for the Galaxy but still be protected from any wintery weather over the next few weeks. Both comfortable and stylish, it's a steal at $76.99.
You'll need to move quickly to get your hands on this deal, which ends late on Saturday night. But half price on one of the best Galaxy jerseys in recent times? Yes please!
Seattle Sounders deals
Winter is usually cold and wet in Seattle. So if you're heading out but still want to show your support during the conference finals, this Adidas rain jacket will keep you dry and comfortable.
The Sounders have already bettered last season's play-off efforts when they left at the quarter final stage. Surely that's worth investing in a new scarf to show your support?
Required game day attire, this slick black full-zip jacket is an excellent choice for Sounders fans - especially with fanatics offering a nicely timed discount.
