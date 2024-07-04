Pep’s disciples! Slot, Maresca, Kompany, Arteta & Alonso, PLUS Sturridge, Higuita, the New York derby and more!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘July Issue 367’.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

In 1994, Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe, which has gone on to sell more than 8.5 million copies over the ensuing 30 years. The success of that record isn’t solely based on sales, though, it’s also down to the number of bands formed off the back of being impacted by the songs. The Libertines, Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian, Blossoms and even Las Vegas rockers The Killers all cite the Gallagher brothers as an influence – all have flogged millions of LPs themselves.

Football isn’t dissimilar. Before he rocked up at Elland Road with his bucket, Marcelo Bielsa was regarded as one of the most inspirational gaffers in the game. In Europe, it’s hard to look past Johan Cruyff, whose methods live on through the likes of Ronald Koeman, Luis Enrique and, of course, Pep Guardiola.

Now, Guardiola is often celebrated as a role model for some of today’s elite bosses, including Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso, Vincent Kompany, Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot. It’s Pep’s imprint on those coaches that we explore in this issue, as the quintet attempt to steal his crown as the best manager in the world.

James

Arne Slot: Anfield’s Pep admirer

FourFourTwo Issue 367: Arne Slot (Image credit: Future)

Liverpool’s new boss is one of a growing band of Guardiola disciples at Europe’s top clubs, even if the duo have never worked together, nor even faced each other. Tasked with stepping into a legend’s huge shoes at Anfield, the Dutchman wants to make his mark on English football... just like his idol.

The rapid rise of Enzo Maresca

FourFourTwo Issue 367: Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Future)

Even before working with the king of tactics at the Etihad, the Italian wrote a thesis on chess and must replicate such strategic nous if he’s to navigate life at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta: Right on the brink

FourFourTwo Issue 367: Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Future)

Apprentice came agonisingly close to trumping former master to the title in 2023-24 – the Arsenal gaffer could be on the verge of glory, before or after Guardiola’s departure.

Vincent Kompany’s cosmic test

FourFourTwo Issue 367: Vincent Kompany (Image credit: Future)

Tipped to follow Pep at Manchester City, the Belgian has instead followed him to Munich. After relegation with Burnley, though, Vinnie must win over the German doubters, who remain unconvinced.

Xabi Alonso: Miracle worker

FourFourTwo Issue 367: Xabi Alonso (Image credit: Future)

The Spaniard stirred Germany by turning perennial bottlers into unbeaten Bundesliga champions – not since Pep himself has a young coach achieved so much so quickly.

FourFourTwo Issue 367: Total Football (Image credit: Future)

The Pep Guardiola philosophy was born 50 years ago from the Dutch genius of Johan Cruyff, Rinus Michels & Co. The Netherlands stole the show at the 1974 World Cup – FFT asks that team about a legacy not even a skinny-dipping final defeat can deny.

Inside New York’s MLS derby

FourFourTwo Issue 367: New York derby (Image credit: Future)

With two years to go until New York hosts the World Cup final, could ‘soccer’ culture finally be taking root in the Big Apple? To find out, FFT crossed the Atlantic to see Manchester City’s sister side NYCFC face the Red Bulls in the feisty Hudson River Derby.

FourFourTwo Issue 367: political footballers (Image credit: Future)

FFT runs through the game’s ballot paper, from secret Uber drivers and Vladimir Putin to a runaway hippo.

Rene Higuita exclusive

FourFourTwo Issue 367: Rene Higuita (Image credit: Future)

Nothing about Rene Higuita was ever conventional, from his bizarre tricks to his runs upfield and no fewer than 43 career goals. The Colombian was playing out from the back long before it became common for keepers – he tells FFT about his mad career, also featuring guns, gangs and jail…

FourFourTwo Issue 367: Olympic football (Image credit: Future)

France have an all-star boss targeting gold in Paris – but if the past 128 years are anything to go by, Thierry Henry will have to navigate some remarkable events to succeed.

Daniel Sturridge answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo Issue 367: You Ask The Questions (Image credit: Future)

The former Chelsea, Liverpool and England striker tackles readers’ posers about Liverpool’s ‘SAS’, donkey costumes, playing for Sven, Carlo and Klopp, and being a part of Team GB.

Tactically speaking

FourFourTwo Issue 367: Tactics (Image credit: Future)

FFT’s tactics titan Adam Clery casts his expert eye over Kieran McKenna’s transformative effect on Ipswich, explains how Julen Lopetegui will structure his West Ham side next season and reveals what Oliver Glasner did at Crystal Palace to aid the Eagles’ fortunes.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo Issue 367: Around The Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Still only 38, and after a journey via Iceland and Belgium, Bristol City boss Liam Manning opens up about his top-flight ambitions.

Wakey wakey: Who better to put Wakefield on the football map than an ambitious Brazil-born USA-based businessman?

In Best & Worst, Mark Jardine of St Mirren podcast Misery Hunters recalls cup heroes and a player so bad they named him twice.

We all follow the Greyhounds: Streatham Rovers tweet to tens of thousands of fans while their shirts sell like hot cakes... and they don’t exist.

Stuck in a rut: After racing into the Football League under glamorous new owners, Salford have hit the skids. But the dream isn’t over yet…

The Mixer

FourFourTwo Issue 367: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

The game’s coolest clobber: Messi boots, Cruyff kits and, er, Jeremy Doku’s underwear.

Seen something you want to put in The Mixer? DM Deputy Editor Matt Ketchell

Upfront

FourFourTwo Issue 367: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Playing off the last defender, it’s the big-man little-man partnership of football and funnies…

Lioness Ella Toone names the games that changed her life, while FFT columnist Jules Breach pays tribute to a trio of Premier League managers who walked away in May.

Have a go at our quiz about surprise packages and scattered ashes, then learn how ex-Maccabees guitarist Felix White met Maik Taylor while whale-watching in My Football.

Elsewhere, we debate who had the better 2023-24 out of Manchester United and Arsenal, and discover why a top-flight club in Finland rewards supporters during a ‘Sausage Minute’.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo Issue 367: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Edin Dzeko reminisces about Manchester City’s legendary last-gasp title triumph, Demarai Gray discusses life in Saudi Arabia and switching allegiance to Jamaica, and Charlie Adam reveals what Jose Mourinho said to him after his Stamford Bridge wonder-strike for Stoke.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo Issue 367: My Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

Ex-Arsenal and Switzerland centre-back Johan Djourou makes no apologies for selecting a side made up entirely of ex-Gunners comrades, and it would take some beating.