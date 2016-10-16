Deeney delighted with Success' 'havoc'

Troy Deeney has backed Isaac Success to continue wreaking "havoc" on the Premier League after the Watford forward gave Middlesbrough's Antonio Barragan a torrid time on Sunday.

Jose Holebas' thunderous goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for the Hornets, Boro's third defeat in a row at home.

Though the Greece international was the match-winner, Success took man-of-the-match honours at the Riverside, drawing a string of fouls from Barragan, who somehow avoided a second yellow card from referee Roger East before Aitor Karanka hooked him in the second half.

"Everyone forgets he's just a young man," Watford captain Deeney said of the club's record signing. "He's built like a big man but he's definitely a young man. He's got a lot to learn, a lot to offer.

"As the captain, you just try and guide him. We see the talent he possesses and the pace, we've just got to put the ball in the right areas for him and he can cause havoc.

"I'm happy for him and now it's his job to keep in the team. It's the hardest thing to do, to stay in the team."

Success agreed that Barragan ought to have been dismissed, but was happy to contribute to victory nevertheless, having rescued a point against Bournemouth with his first Watford goal before the international break.

"I think the second challenge against me was a red card," he said.

"If he went out, it could have been an opportunity for the team to be more relaxed to play football.

"Despite that, I'm happy to get my first 90 minutes with the team, we won the game so it's a good start for me."