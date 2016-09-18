Deeney has talent like Maradona - Mazzarri

Troy Deeney's goal for Watford against West Ham showed he has skills similar to Diego Maradona, Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has claimed.

Watford host Jose Mourinho's Manchester United at Vicarage Road on Sunday and head coach Mazzarri will be hoping his captain can repeat his fine strike in last week's 4-2 victory over the Hammers.

That win, the Hornets' first in the Premier League this season, eased the pressure after a slow start to the campaign that has also seen them exit the EFL Cup at the hands of League One team Gillingham.

Mazzarri is in no doubt over Deeney's importance ahead of Watford's battle with United and has compared him with a legendary Argentine.

"What Deeney did against West Ham was a great goal," Mazzarri was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Only a few players can do it and one of them was Maradona. It was incredible.

"What I ask from Deeney and the whole squad - but Deeney is captain - is continuity.

"[Victory over United] would bring us three points closer to our objective. But an experienced coach like me knows the Premier League does not finish this weekend, so we will have to take it to the next game.

"If we happen to win, after two days of being very happy it's up to me to tell the players they immediately need to concentrate on the next game."

Following their clash with United, Watford have a favourable run of fixtures that will see them take on Burnley, Bournemouth, Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Hull City.