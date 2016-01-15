Deeney: Watford were s***

Watford captain Troy Deeney has given a scathing review of his team's performance following their loss at Southampton.

Watford were swept aside 2-0 by Southampton at St Mary's on Wednesday as they crashed to a third consecutive defeat.

Deeney slammed Watford for their worst display of the season and demanded an improved effort against Swansea City on Monday.

"I am not going to try and gloss over the fact that we were crap," the 27-year-old said. "There is no point hiding the facts.

"The only person who can come out of the game with any credit is Heurelho Gomes because he saved about five goals.

"My job as captain is to stand up when we have played s**t and take the hit. This is the first time this season where we have had to look at ourselves.

"We got a harsh lesson in what the Premier League is all about. If you drop your level of performance by five per cent, then you get found out."

Deeney said to have one bad performance in 21 games was not a terrible result, but warned his team-mates it could not become any more than a blip.

"That was one game in 21 games this season that we have not been any good," Deeney added.

"And if that carries on for the rest of the season then we will be alright. Hopefully it is just a blip.

"This is the only game this season we have been well beaten. I said there would be a time when we lose a couple of games and that is when we need to put some perspective on it.

"It is going to be a frustrating few days before the Swansea game. Training will be high and you can guarantee a few people are going to get kicked in training."