Defeat will not affect Porto - Maicon

Porto captain Maicon said his side will "give everything" to win the Europa League following their elimination from the Champions League.

A first-half own-goal by Ivan Marcano and a second-half strike from Willian saw Porto slip to a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in their final Group G game, and Dynamo Kiev's victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv ensured the Portuguese side slipped to third in the final standings.

But Brazilian defender Maicon insited the disappointment would not derail Porto's season.

He said: "It was a difficult game. Unfortunately we were not able to accomplish our goal and now we have to look forward.

"We started this match with the intention of winning but we just could not get the result we needed.

"We will give everything to win the Europa League. This defeat will not affect us."

He added: "It is already part of the past."