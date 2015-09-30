Deila: The pressure is on Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce will be feeling the pressure ahead of their Europa League game at Celtic, according to Ronny Deila.
Celtic manager Ronny Deila is eager to pile the pressure on Fenerbahce when the two sides meet in the Europa League on Thursday.
The Scottish champions drew 2-2 with Ajax in an entertaining Group A opener, while the Turkish side suffered a shock 3-1 home defeat to Molde.
Fenerbahce also tasted defeat to rivals Besiktas in the Super Lig on Sunday and Deila is aware the visitors need to pick up a result in Glasgow to turn their faltering season around.
"There is pressure on Fenerbahce after they lost at home so we could put ourselves in a very good position if we win at home," said the 40-year-old at his pre-match press conference.
"We have seen the last four games that Fenerbahce have played and [coach] John Kennedy was over to watch the game at the weekend against Besiktas.
"So we know they have a lot of quality players and they are a good team when they are playing at their best, but we have also seen weaknesses that we are hoping to exploit.
"Fenerbahce are a much more experienced team than Ajax. We are meeting players who have been in the game for many years and it is a team put together to perform now and win things, so it is going to be tough."
Deila is optimistic over Celtic's chances, particularly due to their strong home record - his players have not lost at home in a competitive game since a 1-0 loss to St Johnstone back in March.
"We have played a lot of games in Europe now and won a lot of games lately so there is good confidence in the squad," added the Norwegian.
"We know we are going to meet a good team and it is going to be a tough game, but when we are at our best - and I have said it before - we can beat anybody, especially here at Celtic Park."
