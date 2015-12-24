Del Bosque backs Villar for UEFA presidency

Vicente Del Bosque has backed Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Angel Maria Villar to assume the vacant position left by suspended UEFA president Michel Platini.

Platini, along with FIFA president Sepp Blatter, was suspended by the governing body's ethics committee for eight years for an "abusive execution" of their positions.

Del Bosque, who has coached the Spanish national team since 2008, spoke of his admiration for Villar and backed him for the UEFA position.

"Villar as UEFA president? I hope so. For me, he should be where he feels happy," he told Radio Marca.

"We appreciate each other mutually, and we have always got along well and we've never had any problems.

"These eight years have been a pleasure to work with the national team with the RFEF."

Del Bosque turned 65 on Wednesday and gave an indication on his future with the national team, after admitting several days ago he is "close" to retirement.

"We will see what happens, I am not losing any sleep," he said. "We are still under contract. There are six months left and we have some challenges ahead. But we need patience, because there is no problem.

"The most important thing about Spanish football is there are very good coaches and any of them have the perfect capacity to take over.

"We will think and we will do whatever is the best thing for the national team and RFEF."

All Del Bosque has his eyes on at the moment is a third straight European championship for Spain.

"That is what is going to preoccupy me," he said. "I do lose sleep over trying to do the best possible job and represent my country well.

"I hope we make it with the best condition to France and do the best we can."