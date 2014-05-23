Del Bosque impressed by Atletico and Koke

Atletico have enjoyed a memorable campaign under the stewardship of head coach Diego Simeone, pipping Barcelona and Real Madrid to win the league title for the first time since 1996.

The Madrid-based outfit have also reached the final of Europe's premier club competition, where they will face city rivals Real in Lisbon on Saturday, which has impressed the former Real boss.

"Atletico is an organised team that players with a lot enthusiasm," Del Bosque told reporters at Spain's training session.

"They have played with the necessary humility and they have not believed they're less than anyone, but they haven't believed they're superior either.

"I think they're very important values for a team."

One of their star men this season has been midfielder Koke, who scored a career-high five goals as Atletico claimed the La Liga crown.

Koke's performances saw him included in Spain's FIFA World Cup squad and Del Bosque hopes the highly-rated 22-year-old can go on to make a further impact upon not just his club, but also the national team.

"Xavi's words on Koke were right," the 63-year-old said. "He is one of the midfielders with more future.

"Koke will be a key man in the national team. We hope so."

Reigning world and European champions Spain kick off their 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2010 final.