Del Bosque: No punishment for Pedro

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has stressed that he will not punish Pedro for his recent outburst as they prepare to take on Croatia on Tuesday.

Pedro stated earlier on Monday that he was considering his options following his lack of game-time at Euro 2016, insisting he is not happy with his substitute role.

The Chelsea winger offered his apologies following conversations with Del Bosque and the rest of the Spain squad and will not face any disciplinary measures.

"Pedro's comments caught me by surprise," Del Bosque said.

"But it's not bad that he talks and explains how he feels. I spoke to him and he apologised. He explained that he did not want to create any problems.

"I will not punish him. I already know pretty much who I will play against Croatia. Pedro's comments do not change anything.

"This team is like a family. There is a good atmosphere and this will not change that. I don't think this will do any damage.

"We have to bear in mind that there are always 12 players who are not in the starting XI. It is inevitable that some of them will be disappointed. Pedro spoke up and he has now apologised."

Pedro featured for just eight minutes in the 1-0 win over Czech Republic, while he remained on the bench against Turkey.