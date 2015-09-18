Del Bosque unfazed by Pique behaviour

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque insists he has no problems with Gerard Pique's behaviour after the Barcelona defender was booed by fans of the national team.

Pique was heckled during his side's 2-0 win over Slovakia in Euro 2016 qualifying earlier in September, believed to be for his jibes aimed at Real Madrid.

Del Bosque said the 28-year-old's behaviour had never been a concern as Spain look ahead to qualifiers against Luxembourg and Ukraine in October.

"There's not much more I can add to what the lad's already said," he was quoted as saying by AS.

"It's normal that people have different opinions and either like what he said or not.

"I have to say that we have never, ever received any complaints about his behaviour concerning the professional life or personal life of Pique or any player in the national team."

Del Bosque is confident the whistling will stop, with Spain to host Luxembourg at the Estadio Las Gaunas in Logrono.

"I hope the people who come along to watch their national team, enjoy the football they see," he said.

"It's our responsibility to play well so that they enjoy watching the game. We are very close to qualifying but we need to take one step against Luxembourg."