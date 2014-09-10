Delgado grounded after maiden Chile goal

Delgado, 21, scored his first international goal as Chile defeated Haiti 1-0 in an international friendly at Lockhart Stadium on Tuesday.

Appearing in just his second match for the Chile national team, Delgado tucked away a rebound from just outside the six-yard box in the 20th minute.

His call-up to the Chile squad was reward for his scintillating form for powerhouse club Colo Colo, having scored four goals in seven games in the Primera Division.

But the youngster is refusing to look too far ahead as he bids to come a regular under national coach Jorge Sampaoli.

"The goal is a dream achieved, but still cannot get anything because there are many things to improve and contribute," Delgado said post-game.

"I want to keep earning minutes."

Delgado received praise from Sampaoli, who said: "He's a young guy, and score in the senior team is very good."

The result, which ended Chile's three-game winless streak, never looked in doubt but the South Americans were far from their best as travel took its toll.

Sampaoli said his side were guilty of wasting opportunities throughout the contest.

"We had a very exhausting trip, we complicated the game," he said.

"In the first half we had a lot of chances. [We] tired in the second, we felt weary and could not control the game.

"It became a sloppy game."