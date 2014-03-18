Delph focused on Aston Villa, not England

Delph, who possesses four England Under-21 caps, has displayed good form for Villa this season and rounded off his latest encouraging display with the winning goal in Saturday's victory over Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Villa manager Paul Lambert has suggested Delph is capable of gaining international honours, but the 24-year-old is refusing to get ahead of himself.

"That is not down to me to say," said Delph, when asked about a possible England call-up.

"My job is just to try to perform my best for my club. I think it's in every player's head and it's every player's ambition to represent their country but I think I might be a bit away from that.

"There seems to be a lot of quality midfield players that are English that are probably above me at the minute. I'll keep grafting and maybe one day (I will get picked)."

Delph has yet to be called up to an England squad by Roy Hodgson.