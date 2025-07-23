Dele Alli set for shock move, as he targets World Cup 2026 place: report

Dele Alli is looking to reignite his career with a surprising move

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli has been linked with a shock move as he attempts to reignite his career.

The 29-year-old was once a key figure for Spurs, registering an incredible 27 Premier League goal involvements at his peak in 2016/17.

He also racked up 37 caps for the Three Lions before beginning to fade prematurely amid personal issues.

Dele Alli set for shock move away from Europe

Dele was once a key figure for Spurs (Image credit: Alamy)

Dele opened up about his struggles in a moving, in-depth interview with Gary Neville for The Overlap, where he described how a difficult upbringing created issues that carried through into his adult life.

Spells at Everton, Besiktas and Como have yet to push him back to where he once was in the game, but the midfielder is not for giving up.

Dele has been unable to recapture his early-career form under Cesc Fabregas at Como. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to pundit Cesar Cidade Dias, in a piece for GZH, Dele has been offered to Brazilian club Gremio.

It follows two other former Premier League stars, Fabian Balbuena and Carlos Vinicius, being linked with the Porto Alegre side in recent weeks.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dele made just one appearance last term for Como, a nine-minute cameo which saw him pick up a straight red card, and is seeking a new challenge ahead of the 2026 World Cup, having previously stated that he aims to regain his England spot for the tournament.

However, GZH goes on to state that Dele’s wage demands could be too high for Gremio, and in any case, the club are looking to limit risk-taking in the market following a string of unsuccessful signings.

Dele had eyes on regaining his England spot in an interview last year (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s view, while this move would make for a really intriguing story, it doesn’t feel like the best move for Dele.

Brazil is a long way from home, in a league that won’t have the same eyes on it as a European division.

If he wants to make a final play to regain his England spot, after a few seasons with limited football, he needs to make sure he’s firmly in Thomas Tuchel’s eyeline.

Dele is valued at €2m, according to Transfermarkt.