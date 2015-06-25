Dempsey banned from U.S. Open Cup for at least two years

Clint Dempsey has been slapped with a minimum two-year suspension from the U.S. Open Cup following his actions in Seattle Sounders' clash with Portland Timbers.

Dempsey was sent off for tearing up the referee's notebook in the 114th minute of the Sounders' 3-1 extra-time U.S. Open Cup defeat to Timbers on June 16.

United States midfielder Dempsey has already been given a three-game ban by Major League Soccer and will now not be able to play in the cup competition in 2016 or 2017.

The U.S. Open Cup Adjudication and Discipline Panel has banned Dempsey for a total of six matches in that tournament and also fined him an undisclosed amount.

A statement on US Soccer's official website read: "The panel convened Tuesday, June 23, 2015 to review the evidence gathered in regards to the incident. Mr. Dempsey waived his right to an appeal.

"Due to the suspension, Dempsey cannot play in any U.S. Open Cup matches in 2016 or 2017, and possibly longer depending on the number of tournament games in which Dempsey’s team participates in those years."