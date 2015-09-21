Derby County 0 Burnley 0: Gray limps off in goalless draw

Derby County were unable to make the most of their opportunities at the iPro Stadium on Monday as they played out a goalless draw against Championship high-fliers Burnley.

Paul Clement's side have now drawn five of their opening eight matches and were left to curse a host of missed opportunities in a game they largely dominated, especially after the break.

Burnley were dealt a blow when striker Andre Gray was forced off with injury after half an hour as Derby shaded the opening exchanges aside from a wayward George Boyd strike.

Tendayi Darikwa's clearance from a Cyrus Christie cross - with Chris Martin awaiting a tap-in - was as close as the hosts came before the break but the pressure continued after the restart.

Jacob Butterfield saw a shot blocked before Richard Keogh flashed a header over, while Burnley's first effort on target came via Sam Vokes 20 minutes from time - Scott Carson equal to his deflected effort.

Darikwa was again Burnley's hero when he cleared Keogh's header off the line while George Thorne's fierce strike was palmed away by Tom Heaton as Derby ramped up the pressure late on.

Burnley spurned a golden opportunity to nick the points when Vokes spooned Boyd's pass over the bar from inside the area as Sean Dyche's men stood up to Derby's late pressure, moving third in the table on a frustrating evening for the home side.