Derby's Rowett seeks permission for Stoke talks

Derby County have confirmed Gary Rowett has requested permission to speak to Stoke City regarding the vacant manager's position at the relegated club.

The Potters last week parted company with Paul Lambert, who failed to keep the team in the Premier League after replacing the sacked Mark Hughes in January.

Stoke are preparing for life back in the second tier after 10 seasons in the Premier League.

Derby, meanwhile, lost in the Championship play-off semi-finals to Fulham, having finished sixth during Rowett's first full season in charge.

"Derby County Football Club can confirm that Gary Rowett has asked for permission to speak with Stoke City regarding the vacant manager's position at the bet365 Stadium," a club statement read.

"The club is now in discussion with Stoke regarding the matter and will update our supporters in due course."

Rowett had been the subject of interest from Stoke following the departure of Hughes, only to sign a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the Rams.

The 44-year-old previously impressed during spells with Burton Albion and Birmingham City.