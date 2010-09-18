Desailly eyes Ghana job
By app
PARIS - Marcel Desailly is confident he will take over from Milovan Rajevac as coach of Ghana's national team, the former France defender said on Saturday.
Rajevac, who led the Black Stars to the African Nations Cup final in Angola and to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, resigned earlier this week.
GEAR:Ghana shirts available here with a special 10% discount from Kitbag
"Everybody, from the minister to the head of the federation seem OK (with my bid)," Ghana-born Desailly told sports daily L'Equipe.
"I am available. We now have to talk money and see exactly how we can work together."
Desailly ended his playing career in 2006 after spells with Olympique Marseille, AC Milan and Chelsea.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.