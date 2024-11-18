Four-time AFCON winners miss out on 2025 tournament after dismal qualifying campaign

AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations) 2025 qualifying is almost over, with the 24 teams set to compete in the continental tournament next season nearly confirmed.

Set to be hosted by Morocco between December 21, 2025, and January 18, 2026, AFCON 2025 promises to provide plenty more action and drama during the month-long tournament.

But while the majority of Africa's big hitters have all qualifed for AFCON 2025, with the likes of Cameroon, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt and Ivory Coast making their way through qualifying fairly comfortably, there'll be one four-time winner not competing next year.

AFCON stalwarts Ghana fail to qualify for 2025 tournament

Kudus in action for Ghana (Image credit: Getty Images)

After managing just three points after five games, in a group containing Niger, Angola and Sudan, Ghana have already been eliminated from AFCON 2025. They failed to win any of those five games, presenting a major shock when considering that sides such as Equatorial Guinea, Uganda and Comoros have all qualifed.

Winners of the 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982 tournaments, Ghana haven't enjoyed quite the same success in recent years, finishing as runners-up in 2015 and reaching the semi-finals for six straight tournaments between 2008 and 2017.

Ghana are already eliminated from AFCON 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

They did fail to escape the AFCON group stages on the last two occasions, though they've still got a strong side capable of heading to Morocco.

With former Hamburg manager and Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo in charge of the national team, and Premier League quality in Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo all part of the side, not qualifying is a disastrous campaign for the Black Stars.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Their final group game against Niger on Monday, hosted in Ghana's capital city, Accra, presents the side with an opportunity to simply not finish bottom of their qualifying group. Niger can still reach the tournament, however, highlighting how competitive the game promises to be.

A 1-1 draw with Angola sealed Ghana's fate on Friday, despite Jordan Ayew scoring an incredible free-kick from over 30 yards out.