I'm a football shirt collector and want to buy all TEN of these jerseys I've found in the Black Friday sales

I own almost 100 football shirts and really I should be making attempts to slim down my collection, but Black Friday is doing me ZERO favours.

Something has happened to the soccer shirt market in the last four or five years.



Something has clicked and designers seem to be listening more to fans, reacting to trends and giving the people what they want: a mix of options. Classic silhouettes, nods to fan favourite shirts from decades gone and 'wildcard' options that will turn heads.

It's challenging to re-imagine a club shirt season after season, and with second and third kits to produce season-after-season designers seem to, all of a sudden, be on a slightly looser leash.

They're experimenting more and having fun with designs. Fans aren't as put off by outlandish designs anymore, it's becoming the norm. Just look at Arsenal's away shirt this season. So loud, so in your face, it's not for everyone, but I guarantee it will be coveted as a cult classic as the seasons pass.

Why? Because it's memorable, and the team that current wears it are good and might win something this season. Ingredients for a classic. It's not just a purchase, it's an investment!



With all the above in mind, I've had some fun curating a wishlist of shirts that could well become classics in a few seasons.

Puma Olympique Marseille 21/22 third shirt

Was £110 Now £30

It was as if Puma were trolling us with this template when it came out. I hated it at the time, but looking back now it's actually banter. Really silly, and out of the box. Plus Marseille's colours are cool and we can all relate to the sponsor. Nailed on classic.

Arsenal adidas Third Shirt 2023-24

Was £80 Now £48

Pretty much perfect, right? That 1990s nod via the 'AFC' motif on the collar is sublime, the smart collar and the clean simplicity of the badge and Adidas logo too. It works so well together, not unlike Mikel Arteta's current team.

Jamaica adidas Home Shirt 2023

Was £70 Now £42

Some football shirts are capable of stopping you in your tracks. Just look at this garment, the pin stripes the collar the colours! Jamaica have qualified for ONE World Cup in their history, so their kits are rare. That, in my mind, makes them better!

El Salvador National Team Umbro 2023 Third Replica Jersey

Was $89.99 Now $58.49

Great if your initials are 'ES', but also great for 5-a-side, the gym or the night club. You're guaranteed to get asked about this shirt if you wear it and how cool will it be to say "El Salvador, mate". So smart, so intriguing and bonus points it's Umbro.

Ghana National Team Puma 2022/23 Away Replica Jersey

Was $89.99 Now $62.99

More banter from Puma. Again, hated these silly templates at the time, but looking back it's just harmless fun. Tearing up the rule book is no bad thing sometimes.

GOAT SHIRT Denmark National Team 1986 Home Replica Jersey

Was £99.99 Now £69.99

You're looking at the greatest football shirt of all-time. Not my words, Carol, the words of FourFourTwo magazine. We voted this the GOAT last year. Somehow loud, somehow minimalist. Art. And in the Black Friday sale.



PSG x Jordan Third Stadium Shirt 2023-24

Was £79.95 Now £63.96

Only certain clubs could handle this level of drip when it comes to their shirt. Paris Saint Germain are one, maybe Milan. I mean, this just wouldn't work for Norwich City, would it? This shirt is filth - wear it to 5-a-side if you dare.

Manchester City Puma Away Shirt 2023-24 - Long Sleeve

Was £80 Now £48

Finally, a shirt with a collar. Not only that - long sleeves! The last decade has virtually signalled the extinction of long sleeved shirts due to a combination of base layer technology and cost cutting. I personally LOVE long-sleeves, and this shirt is a beauty.

Nike Tottenham Hotspur Away Shirt 2022 2023

Was £74.99 Now £23

A bold kit that stands out from the crowd. Big marmite energy, and that is always a good indicator as to whether you're looking at a future cult classic or not. [Ally McCoist voice] "what a price, by the way".

FFT recommends Adidas Juventus 2022 2023 Home Jersey

Was £99.99 Now £50

There's not much you can do with black and white stripes. "Hold my beer" said Adidas' shirt designers. Pure originality, and the end product is art. Available with 50% off if you move quick.

