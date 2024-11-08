Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey snubbed from international duty after 'confidential' talks

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been snubbed by Ghana after 'confidential talks' meant he was not called up.

Partey - who has 51 caps for his country - has featured heavily for Mikel Arteta's side so far this season, having filled in at right-back when needed due to the injuries sustained by Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori.

But the 31-year-old will not travel back to his home country for their upcoming games against Angola and Niger after he held detailed conversations with Black Stars' manager Otto Addo.

Partey has played 15 times for the Gunners this term, including most recently in their 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite his inclusion at domestic level, the former Atletico Madrid man is not needed by Addo, but he refused to detail exactly why Partey isn't part of his plans, despite being a regular international.

“I had a confidential talk with Thomas,” said Addo. “I am a coach who always likes to protect the players, so I hope for your understanding.

“For me, the team is like family, I am not coming out with internal issues - but I made it quite clear to him. He wanted to come, he wanted to come, but I made it quite clear why he is not coming.

“Like I said, it’s confidential. It is difficult for me to mention all the things. It’s like that. We have to move on. Now, as you know, Thomas is not coming and it’s not a permanent thing, so we are always open for him to return.

“I hope that the things we talked that he will do better in that and that he will join the team maybe in the next window in March. I think he had a good perspective. We had a good talk and we are on good terms.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it does seem strange that Partey is not being called up by Ghana, especially given his impressive form so far this season for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard was also keen to sign Partey's praises regarding his versatility, stating recently: “Every time we have that situation with Thomas playing a different position, it’s because we don’t have another right-back at the moment. We’re always going to have that debate, and Thomas is fantastic.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action this weekend bidding to bounce back from their defeat against Newcastle United as they take on Chelsea in an all-London derby.