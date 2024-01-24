AFCON: Ghana sack Chris Hughton after shock exit

Ghana officials wasted no time in relieving Chris Hughton of his duties after elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars drew 2-2 with Mozambique on Tuesday night in their final AFCON group stage match, with a brace of Jordan Ayew penalties undone by goals from Cipriano Catamo and Isnard Mandava in the 91st and 93rd minute. Holding onto their lead would have resulted in qualification in second place, but results elsewhere went against them after full-time.

Hughton was sacked by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) the following day. A statement read: "Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect. The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

"The GFA will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars."

The Mozambique clash left Ghana third in Group B on just two points, following a draw with Egypt and shock defeat to Cape Verde earlier in the competition. Following the Cape Verde result Hughton had a “verbal altercation” with a fan at the team hotel, after which the GFA “gave him 100% assurance that [they] are solidly behind him.” It took eight days for him to subsequently lose his job.

Hughton took over the national side in February 2023 having been a technical advisor for a year before. He had most recently managed Nottingham Forest after a five-year run with Brighton & Hove Albion in which he secured promotion to the Premier League.

Ghana had progressed to the knock-out rounds at every AFCON between 2006-2019 before falling at the group stage in both 2021 and 2024, finishing third in 2008 and runners-up in both 2010 and 2015.

In all competitions Hughton won just four of 13 fixtures with Ghana, drawing five and losing four. London-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman tweeted: “He's been an absolute disappointment. He's a good man and I wish things worked out for him. The Black Stars job is one of the most difficult coaching jobs in the world. The politics is just too much.”

