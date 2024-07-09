Mohammed Kudus: Why I switched up my boot sponsor and switched to Skechers

By
published

The Ghanaian joins the likes of England captain Harry Kane and Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko to partner with the US sportswear giants

Mohammed Kudus signs with Skechers
Mohammed Kudus has signed with US sportswear brand Skechers ahead of the new season (Image credit: Skechers)

Footwear brand Skechers have continued their foray into the football boot market with the announcement of another star name to their roster. Mohammed Kudus is the latest footballer to sign for Skechers, joining the likes of England captain and Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane, who swapped Nike for their rival American brand in the summer of 2023. West Ham winger Kudus is excited to don his new wheels ahead of the 2024/25 season. 

“The most important addition when playing football is the boots, of course,” Kudus explains in an exclusive chat with FourFourTwo ahead of the new campaign. “With these Skechers boots, I’m confident that I’ll be able to show my best this season”

Ed McCambridge
Ed McCambridge
Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.