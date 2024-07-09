Mohammed Kudus: Why I switched up my boot sponsor and switched to Skechers

Mohammed Kudus has signed with US sportswear brand Skechers ahead of the new season

Footwear brand Skechers have continued their foray into the football boot market with the announcement of another star name to their roster. Mohammed Kudus is the latest footballer to sign for Skechers, joining the likes of England captain and Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane, who swapped Nike for their rival American brand in the summer of 2023. West Ham winger Kudus is excited to don his new wheels ahead of the 2024/25 season.

“The most important addition when playing football is the boots, of course,” Kudus explains in an exclusive chat with FourFourTwo ahead of the new campaign. “With these Skechers boots, I’m confident that I’ll be able to show my best this season”

Kudus is particularly impressed with the design of his new boots, as well as the Skechers ethos. “The boots are really nice,” he says. “I tried them on and I liked them immediately – that’s when I knew I had to go for it.

Skechers current range of football boots (Image credit: Skechers)

“Aside from their great products, I like Skechers as a brand. Using my platform to give back to my community is important to me and Skechers are committed to helping me with that. They’re a brand that aligns with my vision. That was a big factor in me joining Skechers.

“I’m super excited to wear the boots and represent the brand from this season.”

FourFourTwo previously reviewed the Skechers SKX 01 football boot , as worn by Harry Kane, describing it as "aimed at technicians who are looking to get on the ball and create for their teams" and "a very impressive first foray into the elite boot market from Skechers".

More Premier League stories

Manchester United dealt further blow in Jean-Clair Todibo pursuit: report

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manchester United announce new multi-year shirt sponsorship deal with Snapdragon - but who are they?

Why Sol Campbell's move to Arsenal was the greatest Premier League transfer EVER