Desailly: Mourinho would have won title with City

Former French defender Marcel Desailly believes Manchester City would have the Premier League title had Jose Mourinho been at the helm and not Manuel Pellegrini.

Mourinho and his Chelsea side cantered to England's top-flight crown, sealing their second piece of silverware - adding to their League Cup success - in 2014-15 with two matches to spare.

Fallen Premier League champions City are set to finish eight points behind Chelsea, depending on final-round results over the weekend, after Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by lowly Sunderland on Wednesday.

And Desailly, who won the FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his six-year spell at Stamford Bridge, said the Portuguese boss would have led City to back-to-back titles.

"I do believe that the crucial mistakes that Pellegrini has made, Mourinho would not have made them," Desailly told The Mirror.

"Why? Because it is very simple. First, you secure your defensive block. Second, instead of Pellegrini dealing with the talent - trying to make everybody comfortable according to their skills and their capacities - you focus on the collective unit.

"The talent is there at City, from Fernandinho, Fernando, Yaya Toure. I've enjoyed watching City. But when you look at it Pellegrini could have been much harder on his squad.

"They have lacked collective discipline. He has a lot of great individual players, but he needed to build more collectively."