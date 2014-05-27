Deschamps pleased with attacking France display

As the first of three friendlies before France's FIFA World Cup campaign begins in earnest against Honduras on June 15, Deschamps watched on the hosts thumped their beleaguered opponents in the Stade de France.

Paul Pogba's header put them ahead after 15 minutes, before Olivier Giroud's stunning volley doubled the lead six minutes after the interval.

Two goals in as many minutes midway through the half - a composed finish from substitute Loic Remy and a flicked header from Giroud - rounded off the scoring and an impressive display for the home side.

"To score four goals is never easy at international level," said Deschamps, who won both the World Cup in 1998 and UEFA European Championships two years later as a player for his country.

"It is good for confidence and it allowed me to rotate a little bit.

"It is very good. To conclude this first week of work, it is very good."

France will now take on Paraguay on Sunday, before going up against Jamaica on June 8 as the nation hopes to banish the memories of a torrid World Cup in South Africa four years ago when a squad managed by Raymond Domenech was beset by infighting and failed to win a game, exiting at the group phase.