Deschamps pleased with winning French start

In a bruising encounter that saw Honduras midfielder Wilson Palacios sent off, Karim Benzema's brace and a Noel Valladares own goal gave France a well-deserved 3-0 victory in Porto Alegre.

It puts them top of Group E ahead of Friday's fixture against Switzerland after France were not required to be at their very best in what proved a comfortable win.

Having seemingly avoided any injuries in a hard-fought encounter against physical opposition, Deschamps was also delighted with how his side performed at the Estadio Beira-Rio.

"We were patient. We had chances and hit the bar twice in the first half," he told TF1.

"This is a very good start. We did good things during our preparation but this is the competition. Winning today is a very good start and we will enjoy this victory.

"A 3-0 win in the World Cup, it's never easy. It was well done. Congratulations to (the players)."

France and Switzerland are separated by goal difference at the top of the group after the Swiss secured a last-gasp victory over Ecuador earlier on Sunday.