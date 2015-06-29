Dicks joins West Ham coaching staff

Julian Dicks has been appointed as a full-time coaching assistant at West Ham as new manager Slaven Bilic shapes his backroom team.

Dicks became a cult hero at Upton Park during his playing career after scoring 65 goals in 326 appearances from left-back across two spells at the club.

The 46-year-old, who has previously coached West Ham Ladies, was a team-mate of Bilic - appointed to replace Sam Allardyce earlier this month - during his playing career at the club.

"I met up with Slaven last week and, although we had not met in person for a few years, it was like we had never been apart," Dicks told West Ham's official website.

"We had a hug and a kiss and sat down and talked all about West Ham and all about football.

"We had a great relationship when we played together in the same team here and I am sure we will work well together again as manager and coach."