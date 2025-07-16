Quiz! Can you name David Moyes' most-played players at each of his Premier League clubs?

David Moyes enthusiasts... assemble!

Our latest quiz offering is all about the Scottish manager, who has taken charge of over 700 Premier League games.

We're going to test your knowledge of those teams that he has taken charge of, from his time at Carrington to Stratford, Merseyside to Wearside.

With 12 minutes on the clock, we need you to name his 25 most used players at each of his Premier League clubs. As a reminder, that's Everton (twice), Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham (also twice).

It's a tough one, but fans of each of those clubs may have a slight advantage. To try and level the playing field, we've provided you with the nationality of each player!

One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this quiz around.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

