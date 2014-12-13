'Dominant' Lyon display thrills boss Fournier

Fournier's team took the lead in just the seventh minute with Alexandre Lacazette scoring from the spot, as Lyon worked towards their eighth consecutive victory at home in Ligue 1.

The win saw Lyon move to 36 points in third - just two behind leaders Marseille, who are yet to play this round - and Fournier argued his side had put in a complete performance.

"We are happy with a job well done," the 47-year-old said.

"It was an important match to continue our excellent run at home against a potentially dangerous opponent. They could have hurt us on the counter.

"We put a lot of pressure on the ball carrier and we scored early. We were dominant throughout the match.

"We had to stay alert and focused and we defended very well. We played intelligent football and didn't rush things."

