Dons have suspension problems for home match against Kilmarnock

Aberdeen are without the suspended Liam Scales and Leighton Clarkson for the visit of Kilmarnock.

Connor Barron is back in training after a knee injury but his first game of the season is likely to come against Dundee United the following Saturday.

Midfielder Callum Roberts (hamstring) remains on the sidelines for the cinch Premiership contest.

Kilmarnock defender Ash Taylor returns from suspension for the trip to face his former club.

The centre-back missed the defeat to Livingston before the international break after being sent off against Hibernian.

Former Dons boss Derek McInnes, who will be in the visiting dugout on Saturday, has two or three unnamed players in doubt due to various injuries.