Jeers, protests and moments of brilliance: Barcelona can once again boast a derby of real stature

The Catalan derby has regained its splendour, revitalised thanks to an Espanyol side that has managed to find its place.

Historically affected by marginal treatment and pushed to the media sidelines by a Barcelona that absorbs much of the local spotlight, the club has found in its slogan its greatest weapon: ‘a wonderful minority’.

Manolo González is the meeting point for every level of the club. The board of directors – led by Alan Pace, who is also the owner of Burnley – the dressing room, and a passionate fanbase that feels more represented than ever by a coach of humble origins, who, until only a few years ago, was driving a city bus route.

An ordinary, down-to-earth guy with enough personality to ensure that his people don’t want to be any more or any less. Simply, Espanyol.

That sense of belonging was what made the derby tremble even before kick-off, shaped by the return of Joan Garcia to what had been his home for nine years before crossing the city and pulling on a Barça shirt. The goalkeeper, a hero for an Espanyol side he helped save from relegation last season, is now a rejected figure – to such an extent that protective nets had to be installed behind the goals to prevent objects from being thrown onto the pitch.



The preventive measures worked. Joan Garcia received a hostile welcome and was jeered every time he touched the ball, although the tension never went beyond that.

Before kick-off, fake banknotes with his face on them were handed out, and in the 13th minute – matching his shirt number – the most radical supporters held up cards showing a picture of a rat. It was their way of criticising his decision to join the eternal rival.

Joan Garcia responded impeccably – with saves of immense value.



If Barça emerged from the derby unscathed, it was thanks to the goalkeeper’s extraordinary night – he never once shrank under pressure. It was a masterclass of saves, rising to the occasion in the very place where, not so long ago, he had been revered.

Espanyol fans make their feelings on Joan Garcia clear (Image credit: Future)

Unmoved by the noise, he focused on what he does best: preventing goals. If a big club needs a goalkeeper who wins matches and titles, Barça already has theirs. The champions played like champions – lethal, ruthless, uncompromising. With two moments of brilliance, Olmo and Lewandowski sealed a cruel ending for a fine Espanyol: 0–2.



The pity, however, is that any symbols related to Barça were banned from entering the stadium – a situation that has, unfortunately, been seen in other La Liga derbies as well. At what point does wearing your team’s shirt become an expression of hatred? Sadly, it reflects the growing tension of a society that is drifting toward extremes.

Because there is only a fine line between rivalry and enmity – but crossing it can have dangerous consequences.