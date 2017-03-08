Don't call Bayern Champions League favourites - Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is keen for his club to avoid being billed "favourites" for the Champions League after they trounced Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate.

The German giants eased into the quarter-finals in style, as they swept Arsenal aside with 5-1 wins both at home and away.

Tuesday's demolition job at the Emirates Stadium saw Bayern once again live up to their tag as many people's favourites for the competition.

But the club supremo insists they are in no position to start dreaming just yet.

Volume upGoosebumpsRe-live all five goals against ArsenalEnjoy it all over again with our !March 8, 2017

Speaking at Bayern's post-match meal at their hotel in London, Rummenigge said: "It will do us good not to be seen as the favourites in the Champions League.

"We're in the quarter-finals now but every other team that has, or will, qualify will provide tough opposition.

"We shouldn't start dreaming but instead wait patiently to see who we draw in the quarter-finals."