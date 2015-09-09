Don't write off Ribery, warns Lahm

Philipp Lahm is confident Bayern Munich team-mate Franck Ribery will overcome his injury worries and become a key figure for the Bundesliga champions once more.

The former France international has not featured for Bayern since picking up a back injury in their 7-0 UEFA Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk back in March and it remains unclear when he will return.

New signing Douglas Costa has impressed during Ribery's absence and some have questioned whether the 32-year-old still has a future at Bayern.

Nevertheless, Lahm has laughed off suggestions that the Frenchman's era at the Bavarians is nearing its end and has backed him to come back fighting.

"I am convinced that Franck will return to his best. Everybody who writes him off is making a big mistake," Lahm was quoted as saying by Sport Bild.

"We are there for him as a team to support him and to build him up again after all his misfortune.

"And he is 100 per cent motivated. It is not like he has lost his desire to return. I am absolutely certain that he will get back to his best form.

"And we all saw last season that we need players like Franck if we want to achieve our goals."